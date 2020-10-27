Last updated on .From the section Netball

Christina Shaw made her international debut at the Netball Europe Open Championship in Cardiff in October 2017.

Wales international Christina Shaw will be part of Celtic Dragons' Superleague squad for the 2021 season.

Shaw, who has been in Welsh age group squads from the age of 15, had been concentrating on her studies at the University of Exeter.

She had played in both the BUCS and English Premier league while studying in Exeter.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in to training with a great team and seeing what we can achieve," she said.

Director of Netball, Tania Hoffman said: "Christina has rightly been concentrating on her education over the last few years.

"She is a very mature player for her age and I think that 2021 could be start of an exciting new chapter in Christina's netball career."