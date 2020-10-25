Last updated on .From the section Netball

Leila Thomas recently graduated from Cardiff University with a degree in Biochemistry

Celtic Dragons have re-signed defender Leila Thomas for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The Wales international, who featured at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, also won silver for her country at last year's Netball Europe competition.

Thomas has played two seasons with Celtic Dragons and one at Team Bath during her Superleague career.

"I'm fired up and more than ready to get back out on court with the Dragons this season," said Thomas.

"At Celtic Dragons, the definition of 'team' is truly shown on and off the court.

"In 2021, I want us to develop and solidify an original, fiery and feared style of play with the new-look Dragons squad, in order to secure a top 5 position in the Superleague table."

Director of Netball, Tania Hoffman, said: "Leila is one of Wales' most exciting young defenders and has a huge career ahead of her, both in Superleague and internationally.

"She is a diligent and committed athlete and a fantastic role model for any aspiring netballer."