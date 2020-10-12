Last updated on .From the section Netball

Guthrie is one of the most experienced players in the game

Serena Guthrie and Laura Malcolm have been named as England co-captains for the three-match series in New Zealand against the world champions.

England will face the Silver Ferns on 28 and 30 October, and 1 November.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Guthrie returns after taking a break following last year's World Cup.

She is set to gain her 100th cap during the series while Malcolm steps up after gaining experience as vice-captain over the past year.

Fran Williams will take up the vice-captaincy role.

Head coach Jess Thirlby, who has not travelled to New Zealand after testing positive for coronavirus, said she was proud to make the captaincy announcement.

"Serena and Laura are well respected members of the team," she said.

"Serena has a wealth of international knowledge and exposure, which is important for a captain to have going into a series against the current world champions.

"Laura is a positive, hardworking and highly motivated member of the team and has a natural ability in knowing how to get the best out of those around her. Over the last 12 months she's proved her ability to be a leader throughout training and previous international competitions."

Kat Ratnapala is taking on additional coaching responsibilities in Thirlby's absence.