Sophie Morgan: Wales international re-signs for Celtic Dragons

Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sophie Morgan
Sophie Morgan has represented Wales at two World Youth Cups and the 2011 Netball World Cup

Wales' Sophie Morgan has re-signed for Celtic Dragons and will captain the Superleague side once again.

Morgan rejoined Dragons last season following spells with Surrey Storm and Manchester Thunder.

The 28-year-old featured in three games before 2019-20 was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As much as the 2020 season was a short and sweet one, I was extremely excited about our squad and what we could do going forward," Morgan said.

"Overall we had a very young team, but from the three games we were lucky enough to play I think we showed character and spells of exciting netball that teams struggled to stop.

"As a group, we have a winning mentality and we have the players to get the job done."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured