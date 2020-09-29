Last updated on .From the section Netball

Leeds Rhinos new signing Jade Clarke is England's most capped player

Leeds Rhinos Netball have named England centre-courter Jade Clarke as their first ever signing as they prepare for their inaugural Superleague season.

Clarke, 36, joins the Rhinos after two seasons at Wasps, with the new campaign set to begin in February 2021.

The 2020 season was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an opportunity to be part of something new and to build our own culture and environment," said Clarke, who has 176 international caps.

"I am hoping I can build relationships with young Roses players and be a role model for the youngsters in the area and help grow the pool of talent."

The veteran, who won Commonwealth gold in 2018 and has played at five World Cups, joins head coach Dan Ryan, whom she played under during her time at the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Super Netball.

"Jade is an absolute legend of the sport and her longevity to stay at the top of her game for so long, is simply inspiring," Ryan said.

Clarke is part of a 16-player Roses squad set to travel to play the world champions New Zealand in Hamilton in October and November.

It was revealed in June that the Rhinos, named to tie in with the rugby union arm of the franchise, would be joining the Superleague from the 2021 season.