Allison, who plays with Team Bath, has represented England at Under-21 level

England coach Jess Thirlby has called up uncapped Team Bath centre/wing defence Imogen Allison for next month's series against New Zealand.

Allison, 22, joins the likes of the experienced Serena Guthrie and Jade Clarke in the 16-player squad.

The team will fly to New Zealand on 8 October and quarantine for two weeks before facing the world champions on 28 October, 30 October and 1 November.

"This is a massively important opportunity," said Thirlby.

"After both the Superleague and the international season were disrupted due to Covid-19, we weren't sure whether we were going to get an opportunity like this in 2020.

"However, even despite not knowing whether this test series was going to go ahead, I am so proud of how well the athletes and staff have handled training in a different environment and of how they have come together in uncertain times. I know they're all excited to get out there now and to get playing.

"We're very thankful for New Zealand's ongoing support in this process and for them hosting us. It can't be [overstated] what an achievement it is for both nations to enable this opportunity to happen, not only for both nations but for the visibility of international netball and female sport during such challenging times."

England's Australia-based players, including the likes of Helen Housby and Natalie Haythornthwaite, will miss the series as they take a break following the conclusion of the Super Netball season.

SQUAD: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Kadeen Corbin, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Yasmin Parsons, Laura Malcolm, Serena Guthrie, Gabriella Marshall, Jade Clarke, Imogen Allison, Amy Carter, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Vicki Oyesola, Jodie Gibson, Halimat Adio.