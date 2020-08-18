Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia's Super Netball, in which England's Helen Housby plays, has returned

Grassroots netball in England can continue its return after being shut down because of coronavirus, with leagues restarting from 26 September.

The government has approved new measures meaning matches can be played within clubs and friendlies can take place with other local teams.

Some rules have been modified including the three-foot marking rule, which has been increased to four feet.

Other community sports like cricket and football have already returned to play.

Recreational cricket matches have been permitted since 11 July, while 5-a-side football recommenced in August.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said: "We are delighted to be taking a significant step towards seeing netball in its fullest form return. I know the netball family have been itching to get back on court and the time is nearly upon us."

Previously, players had been allowed to take part in netball fitness activity in groups of six outdoors.