Helen Housby shoots for the NSW Swifts during the 2019 Super Netball Grand Final

Suncorp Super Netball's decision to introduce a two-goal Super Shot just six weeks before the start of the new season has been criticised by players.

The Super Shot will allow goal attacks and shooters the chance to score two points by shooting from a 1.9m designated zone inside the circle.

It will only be active during the final five minutes of each quarter.

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said it would "make the game even more dynamic and unpredictable."

The boss of Australia's premier netball league added: "We know that the long shot is statistically more challenging, but the game has always been predicated on the ability for our shooters to score from anywhere in the circle.

"We want to encourage this spectacular element of our game and, when combined with the introduction of rolling substitutions this year, we believe the Super Shot will spark new tactics, further showcase the world-class skills of our athletes and add another level of hype and excitement to our matches."

But New South Wales Swifts and England shooter Helen Housby said there had been "zero consultation with any of the players or clubs", and that "it goes against what the overwhelming majority wanted...."

Her England team-mate and Giants shooter Jo Harten said: "Six weeks notice... better start practicing those long bombs I guess."

She added: "No choice, no voice."

Former Adelaide Thunderbirds coach Dan Ryan - now the head coach of Leeds Rhinos and Northern Ireland - said there would be "a few very annoyed coaches" in the league.

"Having long range shooters has become a bit of a rarity, as the stats show. It's a specialised skill. Introducing a game-changer and clubs not being able to recruit with that in mind is a bit of a blindside," he added.

The fourth season of the Suncorp Super Netball will start on 1 August.

The new campaign will also see the introduction of rolling substitutions and a new extra-time rule, whereby if the score is tied at the end of normal time, five minutes of extra time will be played in which the Super Shot will be active.