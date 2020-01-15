Alicia Scholes: Daughter of Manchester United legend Paul named in Manchester Thunder squad

Alicia Scholes will also be part of Manchester Thunder's U21 team next season

Alicia Scholes, daughter of Manchester United legend Paul, has been named in the Manchester Thunder squad for the 2020 Netball Superleague season.

The 18-year-old has been called up to the squad for the first time as they look to defend their 2019 title.

Playing at centre and wing attack, Scholes has been part of the Thunder youth team prior to her senior call-up.

"We're one of the most competitive families out there without a doubt," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Even at Christmas with board games there always seems to be a fight or argument but when it comes to sport we're supportive of each other and want the best for each other.

"I feel lucky to have Manchester Thunder, the best team, on my doorstep. From being a little girl there's only one team I've ever wanted to play for."

In addition to playing for the Thunder's senior team this season, Scholes will also be part of their under-21 team.

"We knew from aged six or seven when she first started playing at the ball hall in Failsworth," former England midfielder Paul said.

"We knew she had ability then, that she was talented and she's still as dedicated now."