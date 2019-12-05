Welsh Netball: Bayley praises Wales' resilience

Nia Jones (L) and Suzy Drane are again part of the Wales squad for 2020

Welsh Netball's head of performance Rachel Bayley has praised Wales' resilience ahead of their 2020 campaign.

Wales are seeking a new coach following Julie Hoornweg's November departure.

As Welsh Netball announced a new-look 2020 squad, Bayley said the future is bright for whoever takes over the role.

"Last year, our Wales squad demonstrated huge resilience in the face of missing out on the 2019 World Cup," said Bayley.

14 of the 27 players in the expanded training squad did not feature at the same stage a year ago, when a smaller group of 20 was announced.

Since then Wales drew with England's development side at Netball Europe in Belfast, where they beat Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as winning four out of six summer Tests in Cardiff.

"Their response to adversity has been a credit to our netball community - going seven international Tests undefeated," said Bayley.

"The Wales squad has developed a distinct, focused and passionate squad culture and this new team will be continuing this growth and evolution, with qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games on the horizon."

Experienced centre Kyra Jones has retired from the international game after the Belfast tournament, leaving the Wales squad with just four players listed with the Cardiff-based Celtic Dragons Superleague franchise.

Nia Jones, Georgia Rowe and Bethan Dyke are currently with Severn Stars in Worcester.

Wales netball 2020 squad

Shooting: Chloe James, Beca Hughes, Morganne Dunne, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe, Lydia Hitchings, Sarie Watkins, Zoe Matthewman.

Midcourt: Beth Dyke, Suzy Drane, Clare Jones, Shona O'Dwyer, Rebecca Baker, Celyn Emmanuel, Beth Johnson, Ellie Merriman, Ellen Morgan.

Defence: Leila Thomas, Nia Jones, Lucy Howells, Ella Porter, Millie Carter, Wiktoria Rejniak, Fern Davies, Megan Baker Rees, Carys Allen, Chantelle Walker Jones.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.