Wales netball players 'shocked' by coach's departure, says Nia Jones

Nia Jones has played football and netball for Wales

Wales netball international Nia Jones says the news Julie Hoornweg would not be continuing as national coach was a "shock and disappointment" for the players.

Welsh Netball announced this week that Hoornweg's "tenure ... has come to an end after a transformative 18 months."

Australian Hoornweg had been in charge of Wales since February 2018.

Under her guidance Wales had broken into the top 10 in the International Netball Federation world rankings.

On her Instagram account, Jones said: "The announcement our head coach won't be returning was met with both shock and disappointment by us as players.

"I know Julie too would have liked an opportunity to say goodbye properly but sadly that wasn't possible.

Julie Hoornweg (centre) has also coached England and Fiji

"She had the ideas we'd been craving that would enable us to move Wales forward as a high performance nation and I just hope those plans are followed through beyond her departure.

"A mere 'Thank You' isn't enough to really account for the time, energy, expertise, thought and care she injected into netball in Wales."

Welsh Netball praised Hoorweg's impact on the national team, with CEO Sarah Jones saying: "Julie has been a true leader for netball in Wales over the last 18 months and has been instrumental in the success that we have seen on and off the court in that time.

"I would like to thank Julie personally for her dedication to our sport and our country."