England netball: Natalie Haythornthwaite and Jade Clarke recalled for South Africa series

Natalie Haythornthwaite, who plays for Manchester Thunder, is nearing 50 caps for the Roses

England netball have recalled Natalie Haythornthwaite and Jade Clarke as part of four changes for a three-Test series in South Africa.

Head coach Jess Thirlby's 14-strong squad will face the Proteas for the first time since beating them to win bronze at the World Cup in July.

Kadeen Corbin and Stacey Francis have also been included after missing out on the World Cup.

"It's set to be an unmissable series," said Thirlby.

The Roses will play all three games in Cape Town - the location for the 2023 World Cup - on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December.

Kate Shimmin, who was named in Thirlby's first squad for the behind closed doors games with Australia and New Zealand in September, will be aiming to receive her first cap.

The Adelaide Thunderbirds goalkeeper switched allegiance to England in August after representing Australia at youth level.

Haythornthwaite and Clarke played in the World Cup but missed the series against Australia and New Zealand.

Thirlby added: "We have a real mix of talent, including some players with extensive experience of competing in the England set up and who most importantly know how to operate on the international stage, as well as some who are new to it and have a bright future ahead.

"Having this variety is really important in a team as the newer faces bring lots of energy and excitement and will benefit from rubbing shoulders with more experienced team-mates."

Squad: George Fisher, Eleanor Cardwell, Kadeen Corbin, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Jade Clarke, Laura Malcolm, Natalie Panagarry, Stacey Francis, Kate Shimmin, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Gabriella Marshall (training partner), Summer Artman (training partner).

