Fast 5 All Stars: England shooter Jo Harten returning to Loughborough Lightning

Jo Harten currently plays for Sydney Giants in Australia's Super Netball league

England shooter Jo Harten will return to Loughborough Lightning for the Fast 5 All-Star competition on 12 October.

Harten, 30, is one of Lightning's two international 'all star' picks and returns to Loughborough after eight years in Australia and New Zealand.

The five-a-side tournament at London's Copper Box involves eight Superleague teams, playing 12-minute matches.

"Loughborough is my second home for netball and I can't wait to pull on the dress again" Harten said.

Essex-born Harten, who has played more than 100 times for England and was part of the squad to win Commonwealth gold in 2018, graduated from Loughborough University in 2012 and captained Lightning before moving to New Zealand to play for Canterbury Tactix later that year.

Lightning coach Sara Bayman says it is a "massive boost to have a world-class shooter" in her squad.

Bayman added: "As a Loughborough alumna, she is someone we are very proud of and is a role model for current and future Lightning players."

Other all-star players include Australia's former world champion shooter Erin Bell, who will play for Superleague champions Manchester Thunder and New Zealand's stalwart defender Leana de Bruin has signed up with Severn Stars.

Heading into its third year, Fast5 is an alternative, faster take on the traditional seven-player game of netball, which allows rolling substitutes, a 'golden buzzer' power play and a five-point goal if a player scores from outside the shooting circle. Wasps are the defending champions.