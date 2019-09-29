Netball Europe Open Championships: England win title from Wales on goal difference
England have won the Netball Europe Open Championships title with a 60-41 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.
The young Roses' squad took the title on goal difference, finishing just two goals above Wales, who they drew 51-51 with earlier in the tournament.
Wales had beaten the Republic of Ireland 91-24 earlier in the day to put the pressure on England.
Northern Ireland finished third in their first Netball Europe tournament, with the Republic of Ireland fourth.