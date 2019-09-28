Netball Europe Open Championships: NI secure comfortable home win over Republic

Caroline O'Hanlon captains the Northern Ireland netball team

Northern Ireland secured a comfortable 53-19 victory over the Republic of Ireland on the second day of the Netball Europe Open Championships.

Dan Ryan's side bounced back from their 51-44 defeat by Wales on Friday with a home win in Antrim on Saturday.

Northern Ireland will face England, who drew 51-all with Wales on Saturday, on the final day of the competition on Sunday.

The Republic, who lost 73-16 to England on Friday, play Wales on the final day.

In Saturday's win over the Republic, Northern Ireland were 13-4 up at the end of the first quarter and had stretched that to 26-6 by half-time.

The Republic had their most productive spell in the third quarter but were still 41-15 behind by the end of it before losing by 34 goals at full-time.

"We're pleased to get the job done today as it was really important that we got the win," said Ryan after the victory.

"We had a number of different things that we wanted to focus on, particularly making some improvements on basic execution.

"There was a lack of organisation and structure that was still there in our game which is a little bit frustrating as we need to be better than that to compete against tougher nations.

"I'm happy to get the win as winning is great, but the quality of the performance is what we are really trying to focus on. England are going to be a really tough proposition for us and we will need to tidy up so many parts of our game if we are going to have a chance of beating them."