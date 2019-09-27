Netball Europe Open Championships: Wales beat NI 51-44 in opener

Caroline O'Hanlon captains the Northern Ireland netball team

Wales saw off Northern Ireland 51-44 in their opening match of the Netball Europe Open Championships in Antrim.

The Welsh side led 12-10 after the opening quarter and extended their lead to 25-20 by half-time.

The hosts reduced their deficit to 37-35 by the end of the third period but Wales pulled away to take the victory.

Wales will play England, who beat the Republic of Ireland 73-16, on Saturday (12:00 BST), while Northern Ireland face the Republic of Ireland (14:00).

Northern Ireland went down in a close match against Wales despite having star shooter Lisa Bowman back in the fold after she missed the World Cup in the summer with an ankle injury.

Wales missed out on a place in the World Cup after Northern Ireland beat them in the qualifier for the tournament in Scotland.

The Welsh also lost to Northern Ireland at the last Euros in Cardiff when NI clinched silver medals for only the second time in 30 attempts in October 2017.