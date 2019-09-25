Tracey Neville: Natalie Haythornthwaite calls ex-England netball head coach 'incredible'

Natalie Haythornthwaite takes instruction from head coach Tracey Neville during the Netball World Cup in Liverpool

England's Natalie Haythornthwaite has described Tracey Neville as "incredible" after her former head coach revealed she had a miscarriage a day after the Roses won Commonwealth gold.

Haythornthwaite, 26, was in the team who made England netball history on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2018 and says she had "no idea" Neville was pregnant at the time.

The wing attack, who recently won the Super Netball title with the NSW Swifts down under, says knowing now what her coach went through "gives her goosebumps".

"Tracey just wanted us to win the gold and we did everything for her to win that gold," added Haythorntwaite, who was also in England's World Cup bronze medal-winning squad.

"I have always really respected her - but I have so much more respect for her after hearing her tell her story. She is incredible."

Neville, who is expecting a child with partner Michael Timmins, stepped away from her England role in July and was replaced by Jess Thirlby.

"Playing for Tracey was an honour and she's done a lot for my international career," said Haythornthwaite of the 42-year-old.

"She gave me my first shot for the Roses. She gave me my first start at a Commonwealth Games. I owe her a lot."

Natalie Haythornthwaite (left) with NSW Swifts team-mates Helen Housby (centre) and Sam Wallace

Haythornthwaite, who suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season for the Swifts which almost ruled her out of July's World Cup in Liverpool, says winning the title with her Sydney-based side was "brilliant".

The Swifts won their first Super Netball title by beating defending champions Sunshine Coast Lightning 64-47 in the final on 15 September.

"It was pretty bad. I was out for three months and they thought I may have to have an operation, so after all that to play at the World Cup and then in the Super Netball final was even more of a dream," said Haythornthwaite, who also won two Superleague crowns with Wasps in the UK.

"It's been great to play in an intense league - with 11,000 fans at one game - especially after thinking my season was over and I can't believe I played in the final and won the whole thing. It's been so surreal."

Haythornthwaite will sit out November's Roses tour to South Africa, but plans to take part in trials for the inaugural Nations Cup in January.

"The World Cup was a happy time. I have fond memories and we wanted to win gold again - but to be there and play for Tracey, for the home fans and ourselves, was still special.

"I'm taking some time out to reflect on what has been a big four years. I was a training partner at the World Cup in 2015 and now I've been to two major tournaments."