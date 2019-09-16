Netball: Celtic Dragons lose Wales duo to Severn Stars

Melissa Bessell was sacked from the Wales and Dragons roles in July, 2014

Severn Stars have signed Wales netball internationals Nia Jones and Bethan Dyke from Welsh side Celtic Dragons.

The Worcester-based team have also re-signed the duo's compatriot Georgia Rowe.

Stars are coached by former Wales and Dragons boss Melissa Bessell, nee Hyndman.

"Working alongside these three again is a dream for me. I know them all very well and what they are capable of," said Bessell.

