Netball Nations Cup: England to host new international test series in 2020

New Zealand's last visit to England was to compete in the World Cup - and they left with the trophy after beating world number one side Australia in the final

England will host the inaugural Netball Nations Cup and face world champions New Zealand, Jamaica and South Africa in January 2020.

London, Birmingham and Nottingham will stage matches in the test series, to run from 19-26 January.

Australia, beaten by the Silver Ferns in the World Cup final in Liverpool, have opted not to take part.

"Competition is higher than ever and teams are out to prove themselves," England head coach Jess Thirlby said.

"We [England] will be gaining a valuable opportunity to face some of the world's best teams.

"It is also the first time we'll be taking netball to three different cities in one series."

It will be the first time England, ranked third in the world behind the Diamonds and the New Zealand, compete in their own country since finishing third at the Netball World Cup in July.

Netball Nations Cup fixtures

England v New Zealand, Jamaica v South Africa - Sunday, 19 January, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

England v South Africa, Jamaica v New Zealand - Wednesday, 22 January, Arena Birmingham

England v Jamaica, New Zealand v South Africa - Saturday, 25 January, Copper Box Arena, London

1st v 2nd place match, 3rd v 4th place match- Sunday 26 January, Copper Box Arena, London