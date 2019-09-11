Tracey Neville: Former England netball head coach is pregnant

Neville waved farewell on 21 July after England won bronze at the Netball World Cup

Former England netball head coach Tracey Neville has revealed she is pregnant three months after announcing she would step down to start a family.

The 42-year-old, who led the Roses to third place in this summer's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, left her role after the tournament.

"Nothing and nobody can prepare you for this moment," she posted on Instagram alongside a scan of her baby.

Her partner Michael Timmins said: "Over the moon is an understatement."

Neville led the Roses to Commonwealth gold in 2018, having taken over from Anna Mayes before the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

She announced her decision to step down in June and has been succeeded by former Team Bath head coach Jess Thirlby.