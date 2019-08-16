Netball Superleague squads for the 2020 season

England defender Eboni Usuro-Brown has committed to another season at Team Bath

As we gear up for the 2020 Netball Superleague season, squads are busy completing their player line-ups.

There is expected to be plenty of movement in the off-season, with players switching allegiance and others staying put for another year.

We already know champions Manchester Thunder will be without stalwart defender Kerry Almond, who retired after the Black and Yellows' Grand Final victory over Wasps, while Severn Stars attacker Maryka Holtzhausen has also laced up her netball trainers for the last time.

Players who made their mark at the summer's Netball World Cup could soon be arriving at a Superleague team as others make the big move to play in one of the Trans-Tasman leagues.

Find out who will be playing where below, with the list updated as player announcements are made. (Playing positions in brackets)

With teams rarely announcing players' contract lengths, squads are revealed during pre-season when signings and departures are officially confirmed.

Superleague squads for 2020 season

Celtic Dragons

Hertfordshire Mavericks

London Pulse

Manchester Thunder - Laura Malcolm (C, WD, WA)

Severn Stars

Strathclyde Sirens - Claire Maxwell (WD, C)

Surrey Storm

Team Bath- Eboni Usuro-Brown (GD, GK) , Rachel Shaw (WA, GA)