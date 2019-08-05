England Netball CEO Joanna Adams to leave governing body after 10 years

Joanna Adams first joined England Netball as commercial director

Chief executive Joanna Adams will leave England Netball in the autumn after 10 years at the governing body.

Adams oversaw England hosting the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in July, as well as the Roses' gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She has been CEO for four years and her departure comes during a period of change at the organisation, with Tracey Neville leaving her role as head coach.

"I have put my heart and soul into leading England Netball," Adams said.

"I am delighted I had the opportunity to do so. The sport has attracted many plaudits over the past 18 months - in particular for the positive example it has set for women and girls in sport.

"It feels the right time to take on a new and very different challenge but I look forward to watching England Netball's progress in the years ahead."

Colin Povey, chairman of England Netball, said the search for Adams' successor is under way.

In July, former England international Jess Thirlby was named as the replacement for Neville, who decided to leave to start a family.

