England netball to announce Tracey Neville's successor on Friday

Tracey Neville said she would like to return to the England set-up after having a family

England netball are set to announce the replacement of outgoing head coach Tracey Neville on Friday.

Neville, who led England to a bronze medal at this month's World Cup and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is stepping down to start a family.

It is understood four-time Superleague-winning coach and ex-England wing attack Tamsin Greenway is one of the front-runners for the job.

Adelaide Thunderbirds' Australian boss Tania Obst is also a leading contender.

Neville, 42, announced her decision to leave before the World Cup in Liverpool, having been in charge for four years.

But the former England player has said she would like to return to the set-up at some point in the future.