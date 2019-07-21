Netball World Cup 2019: England beat South Africa to win bronze

England won bronze at the Netball World Cup by beating South Africa 58-42 in their play-off match in Liverpool.

Tracey Neville's side were aiming for gold on home soil but suffered an agonising two-goal defeat by New Zealand in Saturday's semi-finals.

But the Roses, ranked third in the world, did finish with a medal - comfortably seeing off the Proteas after a cagey opening quarter.

New Zealand play Australia in Sunday's final at 16:45 BST, live on BBC Two.

England won an unexpected gold at the Commonwealth Games 15 months ago and although they could not match the elation of that moment, the home crowd were still delighted to see the Roses on the podium on the final day.

It also gave head coach Neville a positive send-off in her 70th and, as it stands, final match in charge before she steps down to concentrate on starting a family.

