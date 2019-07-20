Netball World Cup 2019: England suffer agonising New Zealand defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Roses' hearts are broken!' Watch tense finish as England lose to New Zealand

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Host city: Liverpool Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

England missed out on the Netball World Cup final once again as they fell to an agonising 47-45 defeat by New Zealand in Liverpool.

The Roses were unbeaten in the group stage but fell short in the semi-finals against an inspired Silver Ferns side.

New Zealand go on to face holders Australia in Sunday's final for a sixth consecutive tournament.

England have now lost eight straight World Cup semi-finals and face South Africa in the bronze-medal match.

They will match their achievements from 2015 if they beat the Proteas, who were narrowly beaten by Australia in the opening semi-final.

Tracey Neville's Roses famously fought back to snatch a late win in the gold-medal match against the Diamonds at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

But this time they were on the receiving end of the disappointment.

New Zealand showed their intent by surging into a 5-0 lead as England panicked, but the Roses regrouped to take a three-goal lead into half-time.

Until this match, England had not come from behind in the tournament and as the Silver Ferns pushed back in front, they looked intent on staying there.

England threw everything at the Kiwis in the final quarter - but their opposition soaked up the pressure and played down the seconds left on the clock.

More to follow.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.