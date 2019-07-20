Netball World Cup 2019: Australia beat South Africa in thrilling semi-final

Australia have never lost a World Cup semi-final

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Host city: Liverpool Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Australia will defend their Netball World Cup crown on Sunday after coming through 55-53 in a thrilling semi-final against South Africa in Liverpool.

The 11-time winners were favourites against the Proteas, who were in the last four for the first time, but they were put under pressure throughout.

There was one goal in it with four minutes to play but the Aussie Diamonds held on.

They will play England or New Zealand in the final.

More to follow.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.