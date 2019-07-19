Netball World Cup 2019: What happened on day eight?

Malawi beat Uganda to secure a 5th/6th play-off place

With the semi-finalists resting ahead of their matches Saturday, it was the turn of the lower-ranked sides to find out their final positions on Friday.

Off court, Zimbabwe's netballer's gate crashed the BBC Two coverage.

Here's all you need to know about what happened in Liverpool on Friday.

The story of Friday's matches

Malawi are into the 5th/6th place game on Sunday after a narrow 55-44 victory over Uganda.

They will take on Jamaica after their 77-44 victory over Zimbabwe, who will face Uganda for 7th/8th.

Sri Lanka will finish the tournament in 13th after beating Singapore 78-57 in a high scoring match.

Samoa's 53-42 win over Fiji secured them 15th in the early game.

What's coming up on day nine?

There are four matches on Saturday, including the two semi-finals.

England are in action at 15:00 BST against New Zealand, following the first semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

Scotland start tomorrow's games with the 11th/12th play-off against Barbados (09:00 BST).

Finally, Northern Ireland are in action at 17:15 BST against Trinidad & Tobago in the 9th/10th game.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe dance their way on TV

Following Zimbabwe's loss to Jamaica, the players continued their signature dancing skills right on to the BBC.

As Hazel Irvine continued to present, the netballers danced their way into an interview.

Sasha and Kadeen Corbin were more than happy to join in.

