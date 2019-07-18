Netball World Cup 2019: All you need to know about semi-finals and play-offs

Media playback is not supported on this device Netball World Cup 2019: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling finale

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

After seven days of group-stage action in Liverpool, the semi-finals have been decided at the Netball World Cup.

Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa have made it to the last four, with the winners facing each other in Sunday's showpiece live on BBC Two.

The 12 remaining teams will also play off for positions five to 16 over the closing weekend.

This is how Thursday's drama unfolded and what you can expect from the final three days at the M&S Bank Arena.

How the big guns made the final four

Defending champions Australia and Commonwealth champions England finished at the top of Group F and G respectively to progress to the semi-finals with their 100% winning records intact.

The Aussie Diamonds beat big rivals New Zealand in a thrilling morning session on Thursday.

The Silver Ferns were three behind in the final moments before clawing it back to one, only for Maria Folau to miss with the final shot of the game as the 11-time champions prevailed 50-49.

They will now meet England, who defeated South Africa 58-47 in the evening session and sent the Proteas into an unenviable last-four tie with Australia.

What else happened on day seven?

Northern Ireland finished the group stage on a positive note with a 46-43 victory over Barbados, meaning they now compete for a place in the top 10 against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

The Calypso Girls held on to snatch a 43-43 draw against Scotland in a fiery encounter in Thursday's afternoon session.

The result meant the Scottish Thistles were condemned to a 11th/12th place play-off with Barbados on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Malawi beat Zimbabwe 59-43 and Jamaica won 61-48 against Uganda.

What's coming up on the final three days?

Friday's opening two games are for the lower placed play-offs from 13 to 16, followed by play-offs for fifth to eighth.

There are four fixtures on Saturday, including the semi-finals, while the medal matches and final play-offs take place on Sunday.

You can watch all the action on the BBC Sport website and app, with TV coverage starting at 14:45 BST on BBC Two on Saturday and 14:15 on Sunday.

Friday's fixtures

09:00 BST: Sri Lanka v Singapore, 15th/16th play-off

11:15 BST: Samoa v Fiji, 13th/14th play-off

15:00 BST: Zimbabwe v Jamaica, play-offs for fifth to eighth

17:15 BST: Malawi v Uganda, play-offs for fifth to eighth

Saturday's fixtures

09:00 BST: Barbados v Scotland, 11th/12th play-off

11:15 BST: Australia v South Africa, semi-final

15:00 BST: New Zealand v England, semi-final

17:15 BST: Northern Ireland v Trinidad & Tobago, 9th/10th play-off

Sunday's fixtures

09:00 & 11:15 BST: play-offs for fifth and seventh place

14:30 BST: Bronze medal match

17:00 BST: Gold medal match

And don't forget the celebrities...

A host of famous faces will grab a bib and take to the court this weekend for the All-Star Netball For Sport Relief charity match.

The two teams will be led by comedian Jennifer Saunders and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabusi, as part of the hour-long special, presented by Clare Balding, on BBC Two at 19:00 BST on Saturday.

