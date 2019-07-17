Netball World Cup 2019: England through as Scotland miss out on top eight on day six

Media playback is not supported on this device Netball World Cup 2019: 'Beautiful' intercepts & reverse-bounce passes

England's place in the Netball World Cup semi-finals was confirmed, as Scotland's hopes of finishing in the last eight were brought to an end on day six.

With New Zealand and Australia claiming their spots on Tuesday, South Africa completed the final four with their victory over Uganda.

Each side's semi-final opponents will be decided by the final group placings on Thursday, but here is everything that happened in the penultimate round of preliminary matches.

The story of Wednesday's matches

After defeating Trinidad & Tobago 72-46 earlier in the day, England's semi-final place was secured by South Africa's 67-40 win against Uganda.

The Proteas were touted as possible bronze medallists at the start of the tournament and the world number five side drew a step closer to that goal by defeating the She-Cranes.

Both England and South Africa now have eight points, with the Roses top of Group G on goal difference.

Scotland threatened to cause an upset, leading world number two side Jamaica by a goal after the first quarter.

But the Thistles could not keep up the pace and eventually lost 67-36, meaning they will not finish in the top four in Group G and can finish no higher than ninth.

Earlier, Fiji beat Sri Lanka 59-44 to set up a 13th-place play-off against Samoa, who later defeated Singapore 63-49.

View the latest group standings here.

What's coming up on day seven?

England take on South Africa in a battle to finish top of Group G at 20:00 BST.

Play begins early in a packed Thursday schedule, with Northern Ireland facing Barbados at 08:30. The Warriors need victory to be in with a chance of finishing ninth.

If Scotland can defeat Trinidad & Tobago at 16:00, they will also go into the ninth-place play-off.

Australia and New Zealand will arguably provide the best match of the day as they go head to head for top spot in Group F at 10:30.

Zimbabwe play Malawi at 12:30 and Jamaica play Uganda at 18:00 with all four sides set to compete for fifth to eighth in the final placings.

Teams on tour

Young and old have come to Liverpool with their netball teams to watch the world's best in action.

And one team bought their mascot, Sheila, with them. The toy sloth even has its own Instagram page.

"We have a most valuable player each game so they get to take Sheila home," said Lucy, who is holding Sheila in the picture above.

"We have to take her on different trips and post it on Instagram - we're normal I promise."

