Netball World Cup 2019: England beat Trinidad and Tobago to all but reach semi-finals

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Dates: 12-21 July

England are all but through to the Netball World Cup semi-finals after a 72-46 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

The Roses got off to a slow start in Liverpool but turned things around to remain top of Group G.

The top two sides from each group will advance to the last four and, in Group F, Australia and New Zealand have already confirmed their places.

Commonwealth Games champions England are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time.

The four other teams in Group G are yet to play on Wednesday, but Tracey Neville's side - who are ranked third in the world - are highly likely to finish at least second in their pool because of their superior goal average.

Trinidad and Tobago remain winless in the second preliminary round and are fifth in the group.

England, bronze medallists at the last World Cup in Australia, face world number five side South Africa, who are second in the group, at 20:00 BST on Thursday in their final match before the semi-finals on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago will play Scotland at 17:00 BST on Thursday in their final game of the preliminary round.

England goal attack Helen Housby shot 91% (21/23) after starting the game Trinidad and Tobago on the bench

England struggled at the start of the second quarter when they allowed Trinidad and Tobago to cut their lead to three goals.

But the momentum soon started to swing the Roses' way as their play became more fluid and they piled on the pressure in defence.

Rachel Dunn was brought into the starting seven for the game but the veteran goal shooter left the court holding her wrist after 20 minutes, replaced by Helen Housby.

Captain Serena Guthrie was also substituted for Natalie Panagarry but that did not stop England finding their rhythm to lead 40-22 at half-time.

Jo Harten and Housby both impressed in the shooting circle, with 90% and 91% shooting accuracies respectively, and Harten wowed the crowd as she repeatedly landed shots from long range.

With a comfortable lead in the second half, Neville took the opportunity to try out an unusual combination - bringing Chelsea Pitman, normally a wing attack, on at centre.

And a later substitution will come as a relief for fans of England, who have already lost Layla Guscoth to injury for the rest of the tournament, as Dunn came back on for the final quarter.

Fan zone becomes a Rose Garden

England fans voted on Twitter to call the fan zone the Rose Garden when England matches are on.

It definitely looked like one as the start of the match drew nearer, with more and more England costumes, flags and banners appearing in Liverpool.

And the home crowd brought the Rose Garden atmosphere indoors, chanting throughout the match and cheering every England intercept and goal.