Netball World Cup: Northern Ireland suffer heavy loss to New Zealand

New Zealand's Jane Watson comes under pressure from Michelle Drayne of Northern Ireland

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Northern Ireland suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand to end their hopes of a top-eight finish at the Netball World Cup.

Maria Folau scored 31 times and Ameliaranne Ekenasio claimed 26 goals as the four-time World Cup winners secured victory in Liverpool.

Goal attack Emma Magee found the target 14 times for Northern Ireland, who have now lost four of their five matches.

Their next game in the tournament is against Barbados on Thursday morning.

The defeat leaves Northern Ireland in fifth place in Group F and, having come into the tournament ranked eighth, the best they can hope for now is to reach the ninth and 10th place play-off.

New Zealand have leapfrogged Australia to go top of the group and are almost certainly assured of a place in the semi-finals.

Northern Ireland began the game nervously but played their way into the contest with a superb take and goal from Shaunagh Craig their highlight of a first half that ended with the Silver Ferns leading 44-11.

Northern Ireland captain Caroline O'Hanlon once again played a leading role for her side

Noleen Armstrong, Lisa McCaffrey and Niamh Cooper came on as substitute in the third quarter for Northern Ireland, who scored 11 goals in the final quarter of a match in which New Zealand were always in total control.

"Our last quarter was awesome," said Northern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan.

"We had a chat at three-quarter time and when a scoreline blows out like that sometimes it's about how you conduct yourselves. They fought to the very end and that's all you can ask for.

"Ciara Crosbie, who hasn't seen much game time this World Cup, came onto the court and she got out there and opened up the circle, ran the base-line, pinged the ball around and had some beautiful passages of play.

"I'm happy with how we finished the game. Obviously there were some errors here and there as they put us under a lot of pressure, but I'm glad we finished it off with our highest-scoring quarter of the match."

