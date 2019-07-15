Netball World Cup 2019: What happened on day four?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: 'Unbelievable' intercept and a ballet-style throw at Netball World Cup

With the first preliminary round complete, the 12 best teams at the Netball World Cup started their battle for a semi-final place on day four.

Off the court, two England players - and BBC Radio 5 live podcasters - tried to start a new chant for England fans.

Here's all you need to know about what happened in Liverpool on Monday.

The story of Monday's matches

In Group G, England made it four wins from four and sit top of the pile after their 56-48 victory over world number two side Jamaica. The Sunshine Girls now need to win their next two games and hope for a big goal swing to progress.

South Africa are also unbeaten following their 66-38 win over Scotland and are second on goal difference.

Uganda just edged to victory over Trinidad and Tobago, coming through 57-54.

In Group F, Australia and New Zealand are still unbeaten and occupy the top two places.

The Aussie Diamonds, defending champions, won 91-22 against Barbados, while the Silver Ferns beat Zimbabwe 79-36.

Malawi's 47-43 win over Northern Ireland has kept them in with a shout of reaching the semis.

The top two from each group make up the last four.

The bottom sides from the first group stage have started their play-off matches for 13th to 16th place, and there were wins for Sri Lanka and Samoa over Singapore and Fiji respectively.

What's coming up on day five?

On day five, we go from two courts to one and Group G have a rest day.

Group F all play in the afternoon session, with Northern Ireland taking on four-time winners New Zealand at 15:00 BST, while Australia against Malawi (17:00 BST) and Zimbabwe against Barbados (19:00 BST) follow later on.

The morning session is reserved for Fiji v Singapore (09:00 BST) and Sri Lanka v Samoa (11:00 BST).

Meanwhile... the Corbin sisters get chanting

Betty Glover along with England international Sasha and Kadeen Corbin are presenting the Netballers podcast from Liverpool during the Netball World Cup

Zimbabwe's fans have upstaged everyone in Liverpool with their brilliant songs, dancing and enthusiasm for the Gems, who are playing in their first World Cup.

In order to get the home crowd competing for decibel levels, Netballers podcast duo - and Roses internationals - Sasha and Kadeen Corbin have decided England need a trademark chant.

No more renditions of 'It's Coming Home'. This is what they want Roses fans to sing:

"We smash it up, our game is tight; We pass the ball from left to right. Left, right, left, right, left, tsss! Who rocks the house? We rock the house. Go England!"

Listen on BBC Sounds and see if it catches on.

