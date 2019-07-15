Netball World Cup 2019: England survive tough Jamaica test

England lost 3-0 in their Test series against Jamaica last year

England moved a step closer to the Netball World Cup 2019 semi-finals by beating world number two side Jamaica.

Tracey Neville's side came through 56-48 in their first real test of the tournament, against a team ranked one place above them.

There were just two points in it at half-time but Jamaica fell away in the third quarter and England dominated late on to make sure of the win.

The Roses remain unbeaten in the competition and sit top of Group G.

They look set to progress to the semis as one of the best two teams in the second-round group, with Jamaica needing to win both their remaining games by huge goal margins.

"We knew this was going to be one of the toughest games in this round. We had seven heroes on that court today and four on the bench," said Neville.

"The shooters did an excellent job considering the world-class defenders they were up against."

England now have a rest day before returning to action against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday (15:00 BST) and world number five side South Africa on Thursday (20:00 BST).

