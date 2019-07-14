Netball World Cup 2019: NI progress despite defeat by Zimbabwe

Northern Ireland's Noleen Armstrong wins possession in Sunday's game against Zimbabwe

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Northern Ireland are through to the second round of the World Cup after a 51-49 loss to Zimbabwe saw them finish third in the group.

The top three progress with Sri Lanka bottom after a heavy defeat by champions Australia.

Northern Ireland held a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter but it was level at half-time and going into the final quarter.

Zimbabwe edged a thrilling contest to finish second behind Australia.

Shooting accuracy proved to be the difference between the sides with Zimbabwe at 96% compared with 79% for Northern Ireland.

"A gutting way to finish the game but in terms of the spectacle and quality of netball it was a great game to be a part of," Northern Ireland coach Dan Ryan told Sky Sports.

"There's a lesson to learn in trust. It's what the World Cup is all about. Our players stopped trusting in each other.

"You lose faith in your team-mate and that's so important. It's a hard pill to swallow.

"I'm incredibly disappointed. I think we should have won that game."

It was only the second-ever World Cup victory for the 13th-ranked Zimbabwe team.

"I can't express myself. I'm overwhelmed," said Zimbabwe coach Lloyd Makunde.

"It was built on teamwork and teamwork really prevailed today. We are ready to take on anyone and we will get as far as we possibly can."

