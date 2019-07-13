Netball World Cup: England's Layla Guscoth out with ruptured Achilles

Layla Guscoth ruptured her Achilles during England's win over Scotland

England defender Layla Guscoth is out of the Netball World Cup after rupturing her Achilles during the Roses' 70-34 win over Scotland.

Head coach Tracey Neville said it was "devastating" Guscoth's tournament was over after she pulled up 11 minutes into the match, leaving the Liverpool Arena to receive treatment.

England progressed to the second preliminary round by beating Scotland.

Neville said: "Myself and all of the Roses are by her side supporting her."

She added of the 27-year-old: "Layla is an amazing addition to our team and we are so disappointed that she won't be joining us on court for the rest of this tournament.

"It is devastating that her journey in this World Cup is over. We will do everything we can to ensure she is back playing again soon."

Commonwealth Games champions England, ranked third in the world, have two wins from two matches and will secure top spot in Group D if they beat Samoa on Sunday (11:00 BST).

Scotland, ranked seventh, must beat Uganda (11:25 BST) to progress.

The top three teams from each of the groups move into the second preliminary round.