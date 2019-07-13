Netball World Cup 2019: Scotland look for reaction against Uganda after big loss to England

Media playback is not supported on this device Netball World Cup 2019: England beat Scotland to progress in Liverpool

Scotland will look to use the bruising experience of their 70-34 defeat by Netball World Cup hosts England to help them beat Uganda on Sunday.

Consecutive Group D defeats for Samoa make it very likely Scotland will join the Roses and Uganda in the second stage.

"We've got Uganda tomorrow so a performance like that is what we wanted," said 17-year-old Emma Barrie.

"We felt uncomfortable and had to adapt so that will really help us."

England got off to a blistering start, backed by a passionate home support at the Liverpool Arena.

Indeed, the third seeds were two goals up within the first minute and 6-1 up within four. Goal shooter Rachel Dunn scored 50 goals from 53 attempts while team-mate Helen Housby scored 14 from 16.

With a 35-20 half-time lead, England added eight without reply before Bethan Goodwin scored twice in two minutes for Gail Parata's Scots.

"Before the game we knew it was going to be tough so we set targets. We hit most of them - still 'work-ons' but really good," added Barrie, who came off the bench to earn her second cap.

"England are definitely competing for that gold out there, especially with the fans behind them. They've got a lot of momentum.

"Tomorrow is going to be different. Uganda are more physical and probably have better jump."