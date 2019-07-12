Netball World Cup 2019: Scotland 53-35 Samoa

After a cagey start, Scotland overwhelmed Samoa in Liverpool

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Scotland began their Netball World Cup campaign with a convincing 53-35 victory over Samoa on the opening day of the competition in Liverpool.

With the top three advancing from the section, the Thistles knew beating the group's lowest-ranked nation was key.

Gail Parata's side led 9-7 after the first quarter and six unanswered scores gave them a 24-16 half-time lead.

Bethan Goodwin and Lynsey Gallagher kept the dominant Scots out of reach thereafter, with 21 and 23 goals each.

The Thistles were organised in defence by the experienced goalkeeper Hayley Mulheron while, at the opposite end, 17-year-old Emma Barrie scored eight goals from her nine attempts.

The victory will boost confidence ahead of Saturday's tie against third-ranked England (15:00 BST), but the noisily-backed Roses will represent far tougher opposition after they swept aside Uganda.

The following day, the Scots will face the Ugandans - ranked one place above them in sixth - knowing that a place in the second stage will be within their grasp.

The young Scots have set a top-eight finish as their target, their highest-ever ranking of seventh in the world suggesting it may be realistic.

All but one of the 12-strong World Cup squad plays for Strathclyde Sirens in the Superleague, which has provided the Scots with a platform to try to close the gap on higher-ranked nations.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.