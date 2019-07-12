Netball World Cup 2019: England beat Uganda to secure opening victory

Helen Housby scored 18 of her 19 shots for England

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

England started their 2019 Netball World Cup campaign in Liverpool with a 64-32 win over Uganda, who had to play for the final quarter with six players.

The Roses were in control throughout, taking a 13-goal lead at half-time.

Uganda centre Stella Oyella was suspended for two minutes in the third quarter and was then sent off for repeated infringements, which put paid to any comeback.

Commonwealth champions England will now face Scotland on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Their final game in the first preliminary round comes against Samoa on Sunday (11:00 BST) and if they finish among the top three in Group D, they will progress to Group G in the second round.

England will then need to finish in the top two to progress to the semi-finals.

"I wanted to go home at one point... maybe before the game," said Roses coach Tracey Neville on Sky Sports, when asked about her nerves as she walked out in front of a home crowd.

"It's quite an intimidating arena - we aren't used to seeing so much passion.

"Uganda lost control and it meant we could take them on. There are things we are not pleased with, there were a lot of nerves, but I'm so proud and the way they handled themselves."

