Summer Tests: Wales 44-79 South Africa

Wales failed to qualify for the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool

World Cup-bound South Africa secured a second comfortable win in two days over Wales in Cardiff.

Wales had suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game of the summer Test series on Thursday but will take plenty of positives from Friday's second Test.

Julie Hoornweg's side face the Malawi in Cardiff on Saturday.

They also face Tests against Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago, who South Africa face in their World Cup opener on 12 July.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup and is the first that Wales have failed to reach.