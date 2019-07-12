Netball World Cup 2019: Standings for the group stages

Media playback is not supported on this device The Netball World Cup BBC Trail 2019

Netball World Cup 2019 on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch the action on BBC Two, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile sport app from 15 July and follow daily live text commentaries.

Preliminaries: Stage One

Group A Team W D L GF GA Pts Australia 1 0 0 88 24 2 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 79 49 2 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 49 79 0 Northern Ireland 0 0 1 24 88 0

Group B Team W D L GF GA Pts Barbados 1 0 0 69 34 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 64 45 2 Malawi 0 0 1 45 64 0 Singapore 0 0 1 34 69 0

Group C Team W D L GF GA Pts Jamaica 1 0 0 85 29 2 South Africa 1 0 0 76 45 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 45 76 0 Fiji 0 0 1 29 85 0

Group D Team W D L GF GA Pts England 1 0 0 64 32 2 Scotland 1 0 0 53 35 2 Samoa 0 0 1 35 53 0 Uganda 0 0 1 32 64 0

Last updated 21:00 BST, 12 July

Preliminaries: Stage One format - The top three teams in Group A and B will move through to play in Group F in stage two of the preliminaries, while the top three sides in Group C and D will move into Group G. The bottom team from each group in the first preliminary stage will go into Group E.

Preliminaries: Stage Two

Group F Team W D L GF GA Pts 1st Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 2nd Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 3rd Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0 2nd Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0 3rd Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G Team W D L GF GA Pts 1st in Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 2nd in Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 3rd in Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st in Group D 0 0 0 0 0 0 2nd in Group D 0 0 0 0 0 0 3rd in Group D 0 0 0 0 0 0

13th-16th places

Group E Team W D L GF GA Pts 4th in Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 4th in Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0 4th in Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 4th in Group D 0 0 0 0 0 0

Preliminaries: Stage Two format - teams finishing first and second in groups F and G will go through to the semi-finals, with the top placed team in each group facing the second placed team in the other group. The other remaining teams will go on to compete for the final placings, from fifth to 16th.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.