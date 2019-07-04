Summer Tests: Wales 32-84 South Africa

Kelly Morgan and Nia Jones of Wales and Bethan Goodwin and Lynsey Gallagher of Scotland contest the ball at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Wales finished 11th out of 12 teams at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wales began their summer Test series with a heavy defeat against World Cup-bound South Africa in Cardiff.

Fielding a number of new caps, Wales trailed 42-16 at the halfway mark to a side who face Trinidad and Tobago in their World Cup opener on 12 July.

Julie Hoornweg's side face the Proteas in Cardiff once again on Friday.

Thursday's game was the first of six matches in seven days in Cardiff with Tests against Malawi, Trinidad & Tobago and Grenada to come.

Wales failed to qualify for the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The competition, which begins on 12 July in Liverpool, is the first that Wales have failed to reach.

