Netball World Cup 2019: 'I have to be comfortable with the uncomfortable' - Housby

In the dying seconds, Helen Housby scores the winner for England in the Commonwealth Games final in 2018

There's three seconds on the clock, you have the ball in your hands and one chance to win Commonwealth Games gold for your country.

For England's Helen Housby, it was almost four years to the day since she had found herself netting the winner in a final in virtually the same circumstances, so scoring would be a breeze, surely?

Not quite.

On 26 April 2014, as a 19-year-old, she was on target in the dying seconds of the Superleague Grand Final for Manchester Thunder, the shot made by "playing on instinct".

Four years later she could not, she says, have scored her historic buzzer beater in the Commonwealth final to secure gold for England without the help of sports psychologists to help her deal with anxieties.

"I had to learn to be comfortable with the uncomfortable," she says.

"I always felt confident and there wasn't the same huge crowds to play in front of back then. There's more pressure now."

Housey has played 58 time for the Roses

In 2018, England Netball and head coach Tracey Neville introduced sports psychology firm Changing Minds into the camp, in a bid to tap into the mindset of players and create a winning mentality through group and individual therapy sessions.

Neville was Housby's coach at Thunder in 2014 and at the time described her as "a revelation" with the former England shooter adding: "I would never have shot that winning goal under that pressure."

But despite appearing to be unshakable, goal attack Housby, who is now 24 and heading into her second World Cup campaign, admits the psychology programme came at a good time for her.

"Those sessions put us on the same platform - we wanted to learn how to win together. After falling short so many times it was important to have a safe place to say what we needed to," Housby adds.

"I'm more sensible and mature enough to deal with it now, I probably wouldn't have taken it in at 19 and that final shot on the Gold Coast could have turned out differently.

"My biggest anxiety is still performing in the big moments.

"When I was younger I was playing on instinct and natural ability and that got me through."

Housby has also tasted disappointment in her short international career - she was part of the England team beaten to the bronze medal by Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, her first major tournament for the Roses.

'Shooters have an interesting kind of pressure'

Sports psychologist Alex Feary has seen a "shift" in the two years he has been working with the Roses, with the players feeling "safer to share" their opinions.

"It has been more difficult for some players to open up, they need a softer approach and it has taken time to build up the trust," Feary, 30, says.

"They see the World Cup as an opportunity and they've spoken about challenges, before they may not have openly looked at it that way."

Although known for her relaxed persona on and off court, Housby admits scoreboard-pressure has gradually started to creep into her game.

The Cumbria-born shooter admits: "Shooters have an interesting kind of pressure, there's only two of us in the team who can score and I'm a real clock-watcher."

But with netball such a fast-paced sport, there is no time to dwell on a missed shot and self-confessed perfectionist Housby says "a new attack is seconds away, when your team will need you again".

Housby is in the form of her life and has formed a formidable shooting partnership with Trinidad and Tobago's Sam Wallace for Sydney-based NSW Swifts in Australia's Super Netball league, having joined from Thunder in 2016.

"I've learnt if I put the work in in training, if I practice thousands of shots then when I get on court for a match, shooting is second nature," she says, when asked what her magic shooting formula is.

Housby's ability to deliver under pressure could be crucial to England's hopes of securing World Cup gold on home soil.

