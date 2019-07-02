Wales using Netball World Cup hurt to improve, says Nia Jones

Wales finished 11th out of 12 teams at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Nia Jones says Wales will improve by using the "hurt" of failing to qualify for the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The competition, which begins on 12 July in Liverpool, is the first that Wales have failed to reach.

Instead Wales play a six-Test series with teams such as South Africa, who will use them as a World Cup warm-up.

"It's awful, we're still hurting a bit from not qualifying for that tournament," said wing defence or goal defence Jones.

"It's not good enough from us as a Welsh squad, we expect to be there, we believe we're good enough to be there, but unfortunately during the qualifying stages we just didn't perform.

"Hopefully now we're putting things in place behind the scenes in terms of regular quality training, top-level opposition as well because that's what we need - we can't just show up for these qualification rounds and expect to perform.

"I think the association has recognised that and that's why we've put these fixtures in, so it's the start of that improvement."

Wales begin their summer Test series on Thursday, 4 July against South Africa, with Malawi, Trinidad & Tobago and Grenada following as Julie Hoornweg's side play six matches in seven days in Cardiff

Wales have eight uncapped players in their squad, alongside regulars such as Sara Bell, Suzy Drane, Beth Dyke, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe and Leila Thomas.

