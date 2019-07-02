Scottish Thistles up to seventh in rankings ahead of World Cup

Scotland have never been so high in the International Netball Federation standings

The Scottish Thistles have risen to a new best world ranking of seventh in the latest netball standings.

The Scots nudge up one place, along with Northern Ireland and Uganda, as Malawi drop from sixth to ninth ahead of this summer's World Cup in Liverpool.

Australia maintain top spot, while Jamaica have overtaken England in second place.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Samoa on 12 July.

The Thistles also face England and Uganda as they aim to better their 12th-placed finish in 2014 in Sydney.

