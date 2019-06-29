Netball World Cup: Tracey Neville says she hopes to lead England again in future

Neville led England to Commonwealth Games gold in April 2018

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

England netball coach Tracey Neville says she will return to coach the side in the future and that "this is not my last World Cup for the Roses".

Neville said earlier in June she would step down after July's World Cup in Liverpool to have a family.

The 42-year-old led the Roses to Commonwealth gold in 2018, having taken over from Anna Mayes before the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

"My only focus is on this World Cup," she said.

Asked whether the players would want to win the tournament for her before she steps down from the role, she said: "This is not my last World Cup for the Roses.

"The girls want to do it for themselves. They did it for themselves last year and I want them to do it for themselves because they so deserve that.

"Do you know what, if they want to do it for me that's fine, but we are doing it for everything we've worked towards over the last four years, because they have been outstanding in their professionalism to get them to this point."

England won World Cup bronze in Neville's first major tournament at the helm, three years before their memorable win over Australia in the Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

As a player, Neville made 81 appearances for England and took on the head coach role following a successful stint at Manchester Thunder, whom she led to Superleague titles in 2012 and 2014.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Uganda on Friday, 12 July.