Wales netball: Squad named for summer Test series

Wales netball are currently ranked 11th in the world

Wales have named a 15-player squad for summer Tests against South Africa, Malawi, Trinidad & Tobago and Grenada.

Three Superleague franchise players are included alongside eight uncapped players.

Clare Jones is ruled out with a hand injury, but familiar faces Sara Bell, Suzy Drane, Beth Dyke, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe and Leila Thomas are all included.

"This is a really exciting new squad," Rachel Bayley, head of netball, said.

"We are pleased to have been able to select a range of players from both the Superleague and from some of Wales' leading clubs. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are on the horizon."

Wales from: Cathy Bastian, Sara Bell, Catrin Bowen, Betsy Creak, Brooke Collett, Suzy Drane, Bethan Dyke, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Lydia Hitchings, Lucy Howells, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe, Leila Thomas, Chantelle Walker Jones

