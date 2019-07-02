Netball World Cup 2019: Follow live TV and online coverage across the BBC
You can follow the bullet passes, the long-bomb shots, defensive leaps and aerial intercepts of the Netball World Cup across BBC Sport - on TV, online and Connected TV.
There are 16 teams, including Commonwealth champions England, Scotland and Northern Ireland at the Liverpool Arena, bidding to reach the final and lift the trophy on Sunday, 21 July.
The tournament starts with the sides competing in four round-robin groups from Friday, 12 July until Sunday, 14 July, and we'll be covering the home nations' games on the opening weekend live on the BBC Sport website.
From Monday, 15 July when the competition reaches stage two of the preliminaries round, matches will be shown on TV with coverage hosted by Hazel Irvine, alongside former England centre-courter Sara Bayman who will provide expert punditry. and an inside perspective of the Roses camp.
You can watch the action on BBC Two, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile sport app.
NetBallers, a new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast featuring England players Kadeen and Sasha Corbin, will debate all the big talking points with fans and special guests, while the BBC Sport website will host live texts, features and columns from England star Serena Guthrie.
How will the tournament work?
England and Scotland have been placed together in Group D, while Northern Ireland will have to contend with title-holders Australia in Group A.
|Preliminaries stage one groups (12-14 July)
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Jamaica
|England
|Northern Ireland
|Malawi
|South Africa
|Uganda
|Zimbabwe
|Barbados
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Scotland
|Sri Lanka
|Singapore
|Fiji
|Samoa
Preliminaries stage two
The top three teams in Group A and B will move through to play in Group F, while the top three sides in Group C and D will move into Group G.
The bottom team from each group in the first preliminary stage will go into Group E.
Play-off and placings
Teams finishing first and second in groups F and G will go through to the semi-finals, with the top placed team in each group facing the second placed team in the other group.
The winners of each semi-final will compete for gold in the final, with the losers playing for bronze and the other remaining teams will compete for the final placings, from fifth to 16th.
Preliminaries stage two - full schedule
All times BST and subject to late changes.
Monday, 15 July
14:45-16:45 - BBC Two
09:00-13:00 & 15:00-19:00 - Connected TV and online
Tuesday, 16 July
14:45-16:45 - BBC Two
15:00-21:00 - Connected TV and online
Wednesday, 17 July
14:45-16:45 - BBC Two
09:00-13:00 & 15:00-21:00 - Connected TV and online
Thursday, 18 July
15:45-18:00 - BBC Two
08:30-14:30 & 16:00-22:00 - Connected TV and online
Play-off and placings - full schedule
The winners of each semi-final will compete for gold in the final, with the losers playing for bronze and the other remaining teams will compete for the final placings, from fifth to 12th.
Schedule
Friday, 19 July
14:45-16:45 - BBC Two
09:00-13:00 & 15:00-20:00 - Connected TV and online
Semi-finals
Saturday, 20 July
14:30-17:00 - BBC Two
09:00-13:00 & 15:00-20:00 - Connected TV and online
Final
Sunday, 21 July
14:15-19:00 - BBC Two
09:00-13:00 & 14:30-19:30 - Connected TV and online
