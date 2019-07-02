Netball World Cup 2019: Follow live TV and online coverage across the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device The Netball World Cup BBC Trail 2019

You can follow the bullet passes, the long-bomb shots, defensive leaps and aerial intercepts of the Netball World Cup across BBC Sport - on TV, online and Connected TV.

There are 16 teams, including Commonwealth champions England, Scotland and Northern Ireland at the Liverpool Arena, bidding to reach the final and lift the trophy on Sunday, 21 July.

The tournament starts with the sides competing in four round-robin groups from Friday, 12 July until Sunday, 14 July, and we'll be covering the home nations' games on the opening weekend live on the BBC Sport website.

From Monday, 15 July when the competition reaches stage two of the preliminaries round, matches will be shown on TV with coverage hosted by Hazel Irvine, alongside former England centre-courter Sara Bayman who will provide expert punditry. and an inside perspective of the Roses camp.

You can watch the action on BBC Two, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and mobile sport app.

Sara Bayman (left) and Hazel Irvine will be part for the broadcasting team for the Netball World Cup

NetBallers, a new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast featuring England players Kadeen and Sasha Corbin, will debate all the big talking points with fans and special guests, while the BBC Sport website will host live texts, features and columns from England star Serena Guthrie.

How will the tournament work?

England and Scotland have been placed together in Group D, while Northern Ireland will have to contend with title-holders Australia in Group A.

Preliminaries stage one groups (12-14 July) Group A Group B Group C Group D Australia New Zealand Jamaica England Northern Ireland Malawi South Africa Uganda Zimbabwe Barbados Trinidad and Tobago Scotland Sri Lanka Singapore Fiji Samoa

Preliminaries stage two

The top three teams in Group A and B will move through to play in Group F, while the top three sides in Group C and D will move into Group G.

The bottom team from each group in the first preliminary stage will go into Group E.

Play-off and placings

Teams finishing first and second in groups F and G will go through to the semi-finals, with the top placed team in each group facing the second placed team in the other group.

The winners of each semi-final will compete for gold in the final, with the losers playing for bronze and the other remaining teams will compete for the final placings, from fifth to 16th.

The Netball World Cup gets underway in Liverpool on July 12 - BBC coverage starts on 15 July

Preliminaries stage two - full schedule

All times BST and subject to late changes.

Monday, 15 July

14:45-16:45 - BBC Two

09:00-13:00 & 15:00-19:00 - Connected TV and online

Tuesday, 16 July

14:45-16:45 - BBC Two

15:00-21:00 - Connected TV and online

Wednesday, 17 July

14:45-16:45 - BBC Two

09:00-13:00 & 15:00-21:00 - Connected TV and online

Thursday, 18 July

15:45-18:00 - BBC Two

08:30-14:30 & 16:00-22:00 - Connected TV and online

Play-off and placings - full schedule

Schedule

Friday, 19 July

14:45-16:45 - BBC Two

09:00-13:00 & 15:00-20:00 - Connected TV and online

Semi-finals

Saturday, 20 July

14:30-17:00 - BBC Two

09:00-13:00 & 15:00-20:00 - Connected TV and online

Final

Sunday, 21 July

14:15-19:00 - BBC Two

09:00-13:00 & 14:30-19:30 - Connected TV and online

Late changes

Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

