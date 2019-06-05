Netball Superleague: Leeds Rhinos to join league from 2021

The side is part of the Leeds Rhinos family of sports teams

Leeds Rhinos Netball will join the Vitality Netball Superleague from the 2021 season.

The self-funded team, launched in 2017, have been granted a licence to become a franchise.

"Superleague is the icing on the cake and we can't wait to play our part," director of netball Anna Carter said.

The team is part of the extended Leeds Rhinos family that incorporates the men's, women's and wheelchair rugby league teams.

Leeds Rhinos Netball was launched two years ago with the ambition to secure a Superleague franchise.

Earlier this year, the Under-19 team finished fourth in their debut season in the National League.

"We are delighted with this news. It follows lots of hard work from a lot of people delivering our programmes and working on the application," Carter added.

"We know the time will fly by and the lead in will give us an opportunity to plan well for a successful entry into the league."

Leeds Rhinos Netball will play their home games at numerous venues from the start of 2021, including Leeds Beckett University, the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield and First Direct Arena.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.