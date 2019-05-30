Netball World Cup 2019: Caroline O'Hanlon to lead Northern Ireland
-
- From the section Netball
|2019 Netball World Cup
|Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC
Northern Ireland coach Dan Ryan has named his 12-player squad for July's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.
Veteran Caroline O'Hanlon, 34, who won the Superleague title with Manchester Thunder earlier in May, will captain the Warriors.
London Pulse defender Fionnuala Toner will vice-captain the side, while experienced Saracens Mavericks wing defence Michelle Drayne is also included.
The tournament runs from 12-21 July.
Northern Ireland Netball World Cup squad: Caroline O'Hanlon, Fionnuala Toner, Lisa Bowman, Shaunagh Craig, Niamh Cooper, Ciara Crosbie, Michelle Drayne, Gemma Lawlor, Emma Magee, Michelle Magee, Lisa McCaffrey, Neamh Woods.