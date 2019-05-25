Netball World Cup 2019: Squad lists for the 16 teams going to the tournament in Liverpool

Australia are the defending champions, after wining the World Cup on home soil in 2015; England won bronze

2019 Netball World Cup Dates: 12-21 July Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Coverage: Every match from 15 July onwards will be broadcast by the BBC

Full 12-player squads (world ranking in brackets)

England (2)

Helen Housby, Joanne Harten, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Rachel Dunn, Serena Guthrie, Jade Clarke, Chelsea Pitman, Natalie Panagarry, Layla Guscoth, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Geva Mentor, Francesca Williams

Jamaica (3)

Romelda Aiken, Jhanielle Fowler-Reid, Vangelee Williams, Jodi-Ann Ward, Stacian Facey, Shanice Beckford, Adean Thomas, Nicole Dixon, Khadijah Williams, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Shamera Sterling, Shimona Nelson

New Zealand (4)

Maria Folau, Laura Langman, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Gina Crampton, Bailey Mes, Casey Kopua, Jane Watson, Shannon Saunders, Karin Burger, Phoenix Karaka, Katrina Rore, Te Paea Selby-Rickett.

South Africa (5)

Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marie Venter, Maryka Holtzhausen, Renske Stoltz, Erin Burger, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Shadine van der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni, Zanele Vimbela

Australia (1)

Malawi (6)

Uganda (7)

Northern Ireland (8)

Scotland (9)

Trinidad and Tobago (10)

Barbados (12)

Zimbabwe (13)

Fiji (14)

Samoa (15)

Sri Lanka (19)

Singapore (24)

Lists will be updated as squads are announced

